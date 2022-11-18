Amazon Layoffs 2022-2023: Roughly 10,000 Job Cuts Coming

Amazon layoffs will extend into 2023, CEO Andy Jassy discloses. Job cuts already arrive in Amazon Devices and Books businesses.

Amazon layoffs will impact roughly 10,000 employees, multiple reports suggest. And the $AMZN job cuts will stretch into 2023, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to employees on November 17, 2022.

The Amazon job cuts apparently will hit corporate positions and technology roles. We don’t know if the e-commerce and cloud services giant plans to cut any positions involving MSP and MSSP partnerships, and cybersecurity market relationships.

Among the job cuts so far: Amazon has eliminated a “number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in our People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization,” Jassy wrote.

Signs of trouble arrived in early November 2022 — when Amazon paused hiring across the company’s corporate workforce in November 2022. The pause surfaced amid weaker-than-expected Amazon Q3 revenues for 2022.

Amid Tech Layoffs, MSPs Show Strength

Amazon’s layoff plans follow 11,000 job cuts at Facebook parent Meta; a massive 50% Twitter staff cut; and targeted job cuts continue across a range of cloud, security and SaaS-focused companies.

Amid all those enterprise and B2C business challenges, the MSP sector has so far avoided recession-type setbacks as of Q3 2022, according to Service Leadership VP Peter Kujawa, who shared anecdotal thoughts during ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2022 in early November 2022.

