Amazon Layoffs 2022-2023: Roughly 10,000 Job Cuts Coming
Amazon layoffs will impact roughly 10,000 employees, multiple reports suggest. And the $AMZN job cuts will stretch into 2023, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to employees on November 17, 2022.
The Amazon job cuts apparently will hit corporate positions and technology roles. We don’t know if the e-commerce and cloud services giant plans to cut any positions involving MSP and MSSP partnerships, and cybersecurity market relationships.
Among the job cuts so far: Amazon has eliminated a “number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in our People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization,” Jassy wrote.
Signs of trouble arrived in early November 2022 — when Amazon paused hiring across the company’s corporate workforce in November 2022. The pause surfaced amid weaker-than-expected Amazon Q3 revenues for 2022.
Amid Tech Layoffs, MSPs Show Strength
Amazon’s layoff plans follow 11,000 job cuts at Facebook parent Meta; a massive 50% Twitter staff cut; and targeted job cuts continue across a range of cloud, security and SaaS-focused companies.
Amid all those enterprise and B2C business challenges, the MSP sector has so far avoided recession-type setbacks as of Q3 2022, according to Service Leadership VP Peter Kujawa, who shared anecdotal thoughts during ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2022 in early November 2022.
