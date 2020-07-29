Amazon AWS re:Invent 2020: Virtual Only, Face to Face Conference Canceled

Amazon’s AWS re:Invent 2020 conference is now a virtual-only event. The face-to-face cloud computing conference — like so many others this year — has been cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic concerns.

The AWS re:Invent 2020 virtual event will now stretch from November 30 through December 18, according to an email alert from Amazon. The canceled face-to-face event had beens scheduled for November 30 through December 4.

The big question: Will major face-to-face technology conferences resume in the first half of 2021? Here’s one clue: Big name companies like Microsoft don’t plan to resume face-to-face events until at least July 2021.

