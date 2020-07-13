Amazon AWS IoT SiteWise Management, Monitoring Platform Debuts

Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT SiteWise, a cloud-based managed service to monitor the Industrial Internet of Things, is available in some U.S. & European regions.

Amazon Web Services Inc. announced its Internet of Things (IoT) service — branded as AWS IoT SiteWise — is generally available in some U.S. and European regions.

AWS IoT SiteWise is a cloud-based managed service for monitoring Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices. The platform collects data from manufacturing plant floors, structures and labels the data, and generates real-time key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to help industrial customers make better, data-driven decisions, the company said in a statement July 9.

Customers can use SiteWise to monitor operations across facilities, compute industrial performance metrics, create applications that analyze industrial equipment data to prevent costly equipment issues, and reduce gaps in production, according to Amazon.

Read between the lines, and there could be an opportunity here for VARs and MSPs to manage and monitor IoT devices and deliver additional services to their customers. Generally speaking, most VARs and MSPs in the SMB sector continue to leverage RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platforms to maintain customers’ PC infrastructure. IoT-centric monitoring tools are still relatively new to SMB partners.

Amazon AWS IoT SiteWise: More Details

In addition to using software running on an edge device, SiteWise provides interfaces for collecting data from modern industrial applications through MQ Telemetry Transport (MQTT) messages or its Application Programming Interface (APIs). Early customers include Volkswagen Group, Bayer Crop Science and water filtration system manufacturer Pentair.

Further describing the platform, Dirk Didascalou, vice president of IoT, AWS, said in a statement:

“Industrial customers tell us that getting their data into the cloud and using it to understand their operational performance is the biggest opportunity they see when evaluating IoT solutions. With SiteWise, industrial customers can now use the power of AWS to collect, organize, and monitor their industrial equipment data at scale. SiteWise will help industrial customers move beyond data collection and enable them to visualize and monitor all their equipment, so they can focus on their main job of optimizing their operations.”

Amazon AWS IoT SiteWise: Where Is It Available?

SiteWise is available today in the U.S. East (northern Virginia), U.S. West (Oregon), Europe (Frankfurt, Germany), and Europe (Ireland) AWS regions, the company said, with availability in additional regions coming soon.