Altigen Acquires Microsoft Software Partner ZAACT Consulting

Silicon Valley-based Altigen Communications, a Microsoft ISV and cloud solutions provider, has acquired fellow Microsoft partner ZAACT Consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 265 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Focus: Microsoft Customer Experience as a Service

ZAACT, based in Sandy, Utah, is a Microsoft Gold Partner founded in 2010. The company’s specific Microsoft competencies include Independent Software Vendor, Collaboration and Content, Cloud Productivity, Datacenter and Application Development. Rather than work as a Microsoft reseller, ZAACT provides custom applications and services built for Microsoft customers and business partners.

ZAACT has 24 employees listed on LinkedIn. The management team and employees will join Altigen, the buyer said.

Altigen, meanwhile, specializes in cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft’s software. The company has M&A experience, having acquired the customer relationships rights of WorkSpace Communications in 2019.

Altigen Acquires Zaact: Executive Insight

Jerry Fleming, Chairman and CEO, Altigen, said:

“The capabilities offered by ZAACT are absolute requirements for any mid-size or enterprise customer engagement. In addition to their deep expertise in Microsoft technologies, ZAACT has also developed strong experience and relationships in the Financial Services and Healthcare verticals, which are the top two target markets that Altigen is pursuing. Together with ZAACT, Altigen is in a significantly enhanced position to drive increased sales of our CXaaS solutions.”

Ryan Day, founder and CEO, ZAACT, commented: