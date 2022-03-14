Altigen Acquires Microsoft Software Partner ZAACT Consulting
Silicon Valley-based Altigen Communications, a Microsoft ISV and cloud solutions provider, has acquired fellow Microsoft partner ZAACT Consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Focus: Microsoft Customer Experience as a Service
ZAACT, based in Sandy, Utah, is a Microsoft Gold Partner founded in 2010. The company’s specific Microsoft competencies include Independent Software Vendor, Collaboration and Content, Cloud Productivity, Datacenter and Application Development. Rather than work as a Microsoft reseller, ZAACT provides custom applications and services built for Microsoft customers and business partners.
ZAACT has 24 employees listed on LinkedIn. The management team and employees will join Altigen, the buyer said.
Altigen, meanwhile, specializes in cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft’s software. The company has M&A experience, having acquired the customer relationships rights of WorkSpace Communications in 2019.
Altigen Acquires Zaact: Executive Insight
Jerry Fleming, Chairman and CEO, Altigen, said:
“The capabilities offered by ZAACT are absolute requirements for any mid-size or enterprise customer engagement. In addition to their deep expertise in Microsoft technologies, ZAACT has also developed strong experience and relationships in the Financial Services and Healthcare verticals, which are the top two target markets that Altigen is pursuing. Together with ZAACT, Altigen is in a significantly enhanced position to drive increased sales of our CXaaS solutions.”
Ryan Day, founder and CEO, ZAACT, commented:
“The entire ZAACT team has done a fantastic job over the years building a great company focused on solving customer problems with Microsoft technology solutions. Because of this, when I was approached by Altigen several months ago, the company was not up for sale. What started out as an intriguing possibility grew into our vision today of putting two great companies together, one software and one services, to deliver exceptional solutions for our customers. The technical and business process expertise that ZAACT provides combined with Altigen’s customer experience software is not only just what our customers are looking for, but also provides the foundation for accelerated business growth.”
