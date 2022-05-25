Alten Group Acquires UK’s Methods Group

The acquisition of Methods Group enables Alten to reinforce its UK presence and gain additional expertise in the IT space and public sector.

Alten Group, an international engineering and IT services company, has acquired Methods Group to expand its UK-based digital IT services portfolio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alten Group Acquires Methods Group to Bolster UK Reach

Founded in 1988, Alten is a global software engineering and IT services company that works with customers in the aeronautics and space, defense and naval, security, automotive, rail, energy, life sciences, finance, retail, telecommunications and services sectors, the company said. The Alten Group employs more than 45,000 employees in 30 countries, 90% of whom are engineers, and reported 2021 revenue of €2.925 billion.

The Methods Group of companies (including Methods Business and Digital Technology Ltd; Methods Analytics Ltd and CoreAzure Ltd.) was founded in 1990 and specializes in digital transformation for public services/public sector and central government customers, the company said. The Methods Group works across the UK and reported revenue of £110 million.

Alten in the UK has 2,000 employees across the country and an established practice in engineering and technology consulting for clients in the fields of R&D, manufacturing, engineering and customer services. The acquisition of Methods Group enables Alten to reinforce its presence in the UK and gain additional expertise in the IT space, including agile development and testing, data, cloud and infrastructure skills, the company said.

The acquisition will also enable opportunities in the public sector positioning and to develop broader markets in private sector banking, finance, insurance and retail and enable new projects with Alten’s engineering and defense customers for their digital transformation plans covering artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, connected cars, Industry 4.0, IoT, digital twins, edge

computing and more, the companies said.

Alten Acquires Methods: Leadership Insight

Pierre Bonhomme, executive vice president, Alten France and UK, commented on the news:

“Methods and Alten have complementary strengths and values. We both share a common vision for strategy and organisation. Methods is a leader in the Public Sector with a strong digital expertise, such as SW, Data or Cloud. I am convinced that working together will bring strong added value and new successful synergies.”

Peter Rowlins, group chief executive of Methods, added: