ALSO Holding AG Acquires Value-Added Reseller Commaxx

Commaxx buy strengthens ALSO’s cloud business, extends its software vendor portfolio and increases its customer breadth to SIs and VARs.

ALSO Holding AG has acquired value-added distributor Commaxx for an undisclosed amount.

ALSO Holding, founded in 1984, is based in Emmen, Switzerland. The company has 2,824 employees listed on LinkedIn. ALSO’s areas of expertise include Digital Services, IT Services, B2B Marketplace, Cloud Services, IoT, Distribution, 3D Printing, Wholesale, Supply, Solution, Digital, ICT, Logistics, and PaaS.

Commaxx, founded in 1992, is based in Oslo, Norway. The company has 27 employees listed on LinkedIn. Commaxx’s areas of expertise include usiness Development, Partner Development, Sales Processes, Analysis, Support, Consultant Services, Licensing, Automated Pricing, Sales Help, Automation, Integration, Solution Advising, Marketing, Marketing Communication, PR, Social Media, Leads Generation, Technical Training, Training, and License Advising.

The acquisition of Commaxx strengthens ALSO’s cloud business, extends its software vendor portfolio, and increases its customer breadth to System Integrators (SI) and Value Added Resellers (VARs), the company said.

In addition to its Oslo headquarters, Commaxx has a presence in Denmark and Sweden.

ALSO Acquires Commaxx: Additional Insight

Geir-Rune Dyrseth, chairman, Commaxx Group, commented:

“Starting out as a very technically oriented company, we have a comprehensive knowledge of IT infrastructure and processes. With the transformation of the industry, we have developed a strong expertise in solutions that cover private, public and hybrid cloud. I strongly believe that our experience combined with ALSO’s ecosystem will create a win-win situation for both sides and most importantly: add value for all our customers.”

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO, ALSO Holding AG, said:

“This acquisition is another significant step in the expansion our Cloud services. The additional portfolio of software vendors enhances ALSO’s ecosystem and the ability to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions across the Group. The competent, experienced team joining us brings valuable expertise and strengthens our European presence.”

About ALSO

ALSO Holding is no stranger to M&A, having acquired BeIP, a French IT network and security specialist distributor headquartered in Paris; and Internet Smartsec, a Finnish importer and value-added distributor (VAD) of security and network products. Both of those deals took place in 2017.

ALSO Holding, based in Switzerland, focuses on ICT (information and communications technology) along with logistics, financial services and more for its partner base. ALSO’s portfolio spans more than 160,000 products from roughly 350 vendors.