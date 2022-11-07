Telecom, VoIP and MSP M&A: ALLO Communications Acquires Avid

Telecommunications and fiber-optic networking provider ALLO has acquired Avid. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 943 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

ALLO Acquires Avid

ALLO, founded in 2003, is based in Imperial, Nebraska. The company has 466 employees listed on LinkedIn. ALLO’s areas of expertise include telecommunications, internet service provider, cable operator, fiber to the prem, telephone and hosted PBX.

Avid, founded in 2005, is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The company has 38 employees listed on LinkedIn. Avid’s areas of expertise include local phone and data services, hosted PBX, fixed wireless broadband, internet, cybersecurity, managed Wi-Fi and managed IT services for businesses, VoIP services for business and telecom wiring.

Avid will become a subsidiary of ALLO and continue operating under its existing brand identity. Avid’s current leadership team of TJ Sauder, David Hollingsworth and Dave Scott will continue to lead the company and, along with several ALLO representatives, will join a newly formed board overseeing the Avid operations, the companies said.

ALLO and Avid: Executive Perspectives

Brad Moline, president of ALLO Communications, commented on the news:

“With the ever-changing work environment, the requirements of commercial and consumer communications products are rapidly evolving. Avid has developed a set of services that are complementary to ALLO’s offerings, and we expect these services to be made available throughout the 34 cities where ALLO provides service. “Avid’s 17-year history and expert team will be a valuable addition to ALLO’s culture and expertise.”

David Scott, co-founder, Avid, added: