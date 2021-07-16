AllCloud Acquires AWS Cloud Partner Integress

Israel-based AllCloud, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP and Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired data analytics firm and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud partner Integress. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 420 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Integress offers cloud data warehousing, advanced analytics, and visualizations. The company serves customers in such verticals as healthcare and life sciences, logistics and transportation, and financial services. Along with AWS, Integress partners with Snowflake, Tableau, and Sigma Computing.

Integress has 32 employees listed on LinkedIn. Founder and CEO Dave Taddei transitions to AllCloud as senior VP, data and analytics practice.

Meanwhile, AllCloud is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner. The firm also has a data and analytics practice in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Integress acquisition enables AllCloud to expand its AWS and Salesforce-centric data and analytics capabilities in North America, the buyer says.

AllCloud Acquires Integress: Services and Scale

Commenting on the deal, AllCloud North America President Doug Shepard said:

“The market is almost experiencing the equivalent of a perfect storm. First of all, the move of organizations to the cloud has been accelerated at a rapid pace over the past 18 months. Secondly, beyond simply moving to the cloud, organizations are appreciating the insights, operational efficiencies and strategic improvements that can be made by properly utilizing their data. Over the last several years, Integress has built an incredible business in this space and has emerged as a true innovation leader. In particular, its deep expertise and experience with Snowflake provides them with unique service offerings. Organizations of all sizes are looking for the services and the scale that the AllCloud and Integress combination will bring through this acquisition.”

Added Integress Founder and CEO, Dave Taddei:

“Clients across the spectrum are looking to Integress and AllCloud to provide cloud knowledge and expertise. The combination of offerings and our deep experience in multiple areas, whether it is data and analytics, AWS, Salesforce or Snowflake, will provide better opportunities to meet the full range of client needs.”

AllCloud Acquisition Experience

AllCloud, founded in 2008, helps midsize companies adopt Salesforce, AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Oracle NetSuite workloads.

The company in 2018 raised $7 million and acquired Figur8 Cloud Solutions. AllCloud now has 11 offices worldwide — including footprints in San Francisco, New York, Toronto, and Bucharest.