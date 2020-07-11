All Covered President Todd Croteau Gains Global Responsibilities

All Covered President Todd Croteau continues to lead the Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, but is also taking on key global responsibilities for parent Konica Minolta Business Solutions, the company has confirmed.

Croteau remains president of All Covered, but will also “lead the charge to streamline worldwide operations, unify infrastructure readiness and harmonize the company’s portfolio of services in the IT sector,” Konica Minolta said in a statement. In addition to All Covered and the newly added global responsibilities, Croteau will also oversee the Konica Minolta’s Enterprise Content Management to better align the professional services organizations, the company said.

Croteau has overseen All Covered’s consistent expansion strategy for more than two decades. The strategy includes a mix of organic growth coupled with numerous MSP (managed IT services provider) acquisitions. The acquisitions typically involved regional and/or vertical market IT service providers.

Konica Minolta: Multiple Executive Updates to Serve Dealers, Direct Sales

Details about Croteau’s expanded role surfaced in a broader Konica Minolta Business announcement that disclosed multiple executive updates at the company. The overall changes are designed to provide Konica Minolta’s “dealer and direct sales organizations with a cohesive leadership structure to better serve customers,” Konica Minolta President and CEO Rick Taylor said in a prepared statement.

The additional Konica Minolta executive updates include:

Sam Errigo will lead the digital transformation strategy within his existing role as executive VP, sales and business development.

Kevin Kern will take on a new position as senior VP, digital transformation and emerging technologies. Kern is responsible for setting the direction and strategy to accelerate customer adoption of digital transformation, working closely with Konica Minolta’s engineering teams and R&D laboratory. He will also oversee Konica Minolta’s software and solutions planning functions, including emerging technologies such as MOBOTIX smart security camera solutions and BIS operations, the company said.

Bill Troxil, senior VP, industrial and inkjet printing, will expand his team to encompass industrial print, embellishment and labeling products, production print support and will maintain responsibility for the AccurioJet KM-1 and KM-1e Inkjet Presses. In his new role, Troxil will oversee Konica Minolta’s global partnership with MGI Digital Technology.

Dino Pagliarello has been promoted to senior VP, product management and planning. Pagliarello will continue to work on building out an industry-leading product roadmap for printers, office and industrial and production print.

Konica Minolta: GCIP Business Realignment

Additionally, a “realignment of business development resources within Konica Minolta’s graphic communications and industrial print (GCIP) area will strengthen its expansion and presence within the industrial and production print space and support its strategy for exponential growth,” the company said.

In a prepared statement about the updates, Konica Minolta President and CEO Rick Taylor:

“I have been inspired by the agility and resilience I have seen throughout the company as we continue to transform our business and extend our global reach. Our office technology and industrial and production printing product areas are key strengths for our organization, and our strategy is solid. These management changes are intended to strengthen our position in the marketplace and provide our dealer and direct sales organizations with a cohesive leadership structure to better serve customers.”

Konica Minolta did not disclose whether the GCIP realignment involved staffing changes. One unconfirmed report suggests there have been some cuts in the sales organization. ChannelE2E has reached out to Konica Minolta for comment on that report.