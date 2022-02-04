Birmingham, Alabama-based technology solutions provider Keep IT Simple has been acquired by Aligned Holdings for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2001, Keep IT offers technology solutions to the medical, dental and veterinary industries in the southeastern United States. The company’s services include all-inclusive managed IT services, VoIP solutions, web design, and digital marketing services. The company’s staff will remain in their current roles, the company said.

Aligned Holdings Acquires Keep IT Simple: Executive Insight

Bill J. Lyons, chairman and CEO, Lyons HR, commented:

“Today is the culmination of a strategic vision that was eight years in the making. The professionals at Keep IT Simple have been serving the technology needs of clients in the southeast for over 20 years, and we are excited to be establishing a new technology division of Lyons HR through this acquisition. These technology services are a perfect compliment to the existing suite of Lyons business services in an increasingly digital world.”

About Aligned Holdings

Aligned Holdings is a member of the Lyons & Company, Inc. group of companies, which includes Lyons HR. Lyons HR functions as an off-site HR department for small and mid-sized businesses, according to the company, while Lyons & Company is primarily focused on the insurance industry. The acquisition of Keep IT Simple will establish an IT services business within the Lyons HR group, said chairman and CEO Bill J. Lyons in a statement. Keep IT Simple will relocate to a new headquarters in Birmingham. In January 2020, Aligned Holdings merged with Calhoun County Insurance Center, Inc. to create Aligned Insurance.

The Lyons group of companies has at least ten locations spread between Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee.