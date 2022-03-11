Security M&A: Alert Logic Acquired By HelpSystems

Alert Logic has been acquired by HelpSystems for SaaS-based MDR (managed detection & response) security capabilities, MSSP Alert reports.

Alert Logic has been acquired by HelpSystems, MSSP Alert reported. The buyer gains extensive SaaS-based MDR (managed detection and response) capabilities — which are in high demand.

Indeed, the market for MDR security services will reach $2.2 billion by 2027, which represents a 16.7% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2021, according to Infinity Business Insights.

MSSP Alert believes the MDR market will grow even faster than Infinity Business Insights’ forecast. The reason? Gartner is tracking at least 40 MDR companies that have gained critical mass.

Moreover, the Gartner list largely fails to address MDR companies that support MSPs and MSSPs in the SMB sector (names like Blackpoint Cyber, Huntress, Netsurion and Stellar Cyber come to mind). Also of note: More than 90% of MSSPs now offer some form of MDR services, according to the annual Top 250 MSSP survey results for 2021.

