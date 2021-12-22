Private Equity Firm Invests In Australian MSP

Private equity firm Alceon acquires 50% stake in EFEX. MSP investment valued at 8X average annual EBITDA from 2021 & 2022.

Private equity firm Alceon has acquired a 50% stake in EFEX, a managed IT services provider (MSP) that supports midsize enterprises in Australia.

According to a Financial Review report:

The deal values EFEX at $54.4 million, or 8 times average annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) across the 2021 and 2022 financial years.

The MSP has 18 offices and more than 4,000 business customers.

EFEX will seek to triple EBITDA by fiscal year 2026 by shifting print customers to MSP services; expanding to new customers; and acquiring more MSPs.

Key EFEX services span cloud solutions, IT managed services, managed print, IT and data security, and voice and data services.