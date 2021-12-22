Private Equity Firm Invests In Australian MSP
Private equity firm Alceon acquires 50% stake in EFEX. MSP investment valued at 8X average annual EBITDA from 2021 & 2022.
Private equity firm Alceon has acquired a 50% stake in EFEX, a managed IT services provider (MSP) that supports midsize enterprises in Australia.
According to a Financial Review report:
- The deal values EFEX at $54.4 million, or 8 times average annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) across the 2021 and 2022 financial years.
- The MSP has 18 offices and more than 4,000 business customers.
- EFEX will seek to triple EBITDA by fiscal year 2026 by shifting print customers to MSP services; expanding to new customers; and acquiring more MSPs.
Key EFEX services span cloud solutions, IT managed services, managed print, IT and data security, and voice and data services.
