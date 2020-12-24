MSP Bidding War: Who Will Acquire Alaska Communications?

A bidding war continues for Alaska Communications Systems Group, a major MSP, telecom service provider and Microsoft Gold partner that has Azure cloud expertise.

Private equity firms Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor in November 2020 announced plans to acquire Alaska Communications for $300 million. But the deal included a go-shop period — which allowed Alaska Communications to seek alternative bids for the MSP and telecom service provider.

Fast forward to present day. A rival bid at $332 million for Alaska Communications is now on the table. The rival bidder’s name has not been disclosed. Original bidders Macquirie and GCM have until December 27 to either match or beat that rival bid, Alaska Communications states.

Alaska Communications expects to generate roughly $63 million to $65 million in Adjusted EBITDA for 2020. So the current $332 million bid for the company values Alaska Communications at roughly 5.3 times Adjusted EBITDA.

Alaska Communications’ revenue was $60.5 million in Q3 of 2020, up from $$59.1 million in Q3 of 2019. Net income was $2.3 million, compared to $2.0 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

MSP Mergers and Acquisitions in 2020: The List

M&A activity across the MSP and technology services market has been strong throughout 2020. Indeed, ChannelE2E has tracked more than 520 M&A deals during the year.

Who will ultimately acquire Alaska Communications? Stay tuned to this blog for updates.