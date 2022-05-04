Aktion Associates Acquires Sage Partner United Solutions

Aktion Associates, Inc. has acquired United Solutions, a Massachusetts-based Sage CRE software reseller. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 431 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Aktion Acquires United Solutions

Aktion is a software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the architectural engineering and construction, distribution and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1979 and employs 220 professionals in the areas of application consulting, network and software engineering, according to Aktion. Aktion’s data centers provide secure cloud hosting, disaster recovery and backup services, and a network operations center (NOC) monitors managed services clients, the company said. Aktion is an IT infrastructure provider for IBM, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, VMware and Microsoft technologies. Other deliverables include network engineering, software engineering and on-premises IT support, according to Aktion.

United Solutions has been in business for 37 years and services and advises construction companies, according to the company. United Solutions is a Sage Contruction and Real Estate (CRE) reseller and partner offering tools for business development, estimating, project management, financial accounting, service operations and business intelligence, as well as mobile and paperless solutions.

With the acquisition by Aktion, United Solutions will be able to offer customers full-service IT consulting and network engineering, software engineering and application and industry consulting services, the companies said.

Aktion Acquires United Solutions: Expanding Sage CRE Customer Base

Scott Irwin, Aktion CEO, commented on the news:

“This acquisition expands our customer base in the Construction & Real Estate (CRE) markets in North America. A key to this acquisition was onboarding the talented group of industry-focused consultants with deep-rooted Sage expertise experienced in servicing their customer base. He added, “With the new combined Sage customer base and the addition of the 2021 acquisition of Central Consulting Group’s Architecture and Engineering (A&E) Deltek customer base, this is a continuation of the strategic focus to develop Aktion as the largest Value Added Reseller (VAR) in the Architecture Engineer and Construction (AEC) industry.”

Greg Kirshe, owner, United Solutions, added:

“On behalf of the team at United Solutions and our Sage CRE customer base, I am thrilled to be joining forces with one of the most respected Sage Business Partners in North America, Aktion Associates. I have known Scott Irwin for over 25 years and have admired the way he managed and grew his business, but most importantly was always impressed with the quality of the people with whom he surrounded himself. I am excited for our New England-based clients. They will continue to benefit from the same high level of service they have come to expect from United Solutions, while benefiting from the wider array of services (cloud hosting, managed services, level one support, etc.) and depth of talent (over 200 employees) that Aktion Associates offers to the marketplace. After 37 years of running United Solutions, I look forward to becoming a member of a larger team, continuing to serve our clients and finding new construction companies in search of improving their company through our technology, services and expertise.”

This transaction is the continuation of a series of strategic investments Aktion made to improve its offerings in the construction industry vertical. In 2018, Aktion acquired Maximum Computer Systems (MCS), making the company the largest provider of Infor distribution solutions in North America, improving its solution delivery in the wholesale distribution industry and increased Aktion’s Infor customer base to more than 750 companies.