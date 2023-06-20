AireSpring Introduces Enhanced Calling Features to Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

AireSpring, a global managed services provider (MSP), has made making and receiving phone calls easier for its clients.

AireSpring, a global MSP, has made making and receiving phone calls easier for its clients.

The company’s new Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution allows companies to make and receive phone calls from the regular phone network directly within the Teams app, offering cost savings and additional features compared to Microsoft Calling Plans.

Microsoft Teams Direct Routing from AireSpring offers more features than Microsoft Calling Plans, including:

A toll-free number for personalized service and support

A wide range of local phone numbers for the US and Canada

A feature that routes calls during outages to another number

the ability to have multiple virtual numbers and caller IDs for over 70 countries

A customer portal to reroute calls in real time

AireSpring’s Microsoft Solution: Executive Insight

Avi Lonstein, CEO, AireSpring, commented:

“AireSpring prides itself on being a leader in the channel, offering our partners and customers cutting-edge solutions coupled with outstanding personalized service and support. By leveraging our nationwide SIP Trunking and award-winning IP voice network, we enable companies to make and receive calls to and from the PSTN directly from the Teams app, all while reducing costs and gaining access to an expanded feature set not available with the Microsoft Calling Plan.”

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, privately held and debt-free AireSpring is a global managed services provider and next-generation aggregator specializing in Managed IT, Network Services, and Unified Communications. The company has thousands of clients worldwide.

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring provides access to hundreds of carriers and cable companies in the U.S. and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers.