Nottingham, England-based MSP Air IT has acquired another set of MSPs – MFG UK Ltd and Infinity IT Solutions – for an undisclosed amount.

These are deals 533 and 534 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Air IT Completes Latest Pair of MSP Acquisitions

They also mark the fourth time that Air IT has acquired two businesses simultaneously. Previous deals include:

Air IT is backed by private equity firm August Equity, which invested in the company in January 2020.

The acquisitions are part of Air IT’s UK expansion plans. The deals increase Air IT’s headcount to 270 employees and boost its presence in the southeast and the midlands areas of the United Kingdom.

Air IT was attracted to the companies thanks to their organic year-over-year growth and reputation with clients, according to the company.

Air IT’s Acquisitions: An Expanding Footprint

John Whitty, CEO of Air IT, commented:

“We are thrilled to have found two more outstanding teams to join the Air IT Group, which has allowed us to further expand our footprint and introduce skillful, like-minded colleagues to the team. Both MFG and Infinity are very similar to us in terms of their service maturity, product set, client type and, most importantly, culture – we are confident that they will be a great fit for Air IT and look forward to the contribution we know they will add. Our aim is to be the go-to MSP and MSSP for SMEs across the UK, delivering a local service on a national scale, and welcoming exceptional talent to the Group will help us achieve this.”

Mark Flinders, managing director at MFG, said:

“At MFG, we have admired Air IT and followed their journey with close interest over the years. As a company, they have great people and values which in turn delivers a great service, currently ranked in the top 3 MSPs in the UK. Joining with the Air IT Group helps us in several ways. Our management team can grow further, our people will have more support and opportunities to extend their skills and experience, and our clients will benefit from the ever-growing services and technologies that form part of the new digital way of working. The team are excited to be part of the Air IT Group and looking forward to working closely with the other regions to make the Group the best in the UK.”

Simon McAlpine, chief commercial officer at Infinity, added: