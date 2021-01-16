Agility Acquires Business Continuity Management Platform RecoveryPlanner

Agility Recovery, backed by private equity firm LLR Partners, has acquired RecoveryPlanner, which develops a SaaS-based business continuity management platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 37 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

RecoveryPlanner’s platform assists partners and customers with business continuity planning, incident management, and integrated risk management. RecoveryPlanner CEO Monica Goldstein shifts to VP of product marketing at Agility team. Moreover, multiple RecoveryPlanner employees have moved into key roles at Agility.

Agility Recovery of Denver, Colorado, develops a SaaS platform that allows partners and customers to define, build, train, test and execute continuity strategies. The Agility Recovery partner program is designed for managed services providers, strategic partners and alliances with industry associations.

Agility Recovery Acquires RecoveryPlanner: More Details

In a prepared statement about the deal, Agility Recovery CEO Jon Bahl said:

“We have seen an increased demand for business continuity planning assistance as companies rethink and elevate their overall risk management. RecoveryPlanner has industry expertise and credibility working with clients to manage risk and incidents, including complex, robust business continuity planning, which meshes perfectly with our simple, lighter approach through Agility Planner. In keeping with our mission, we now offer end-to-end business continuity planning for businesses, no matter how simple or complex their program requirements.”

Agility Recovery has made four acquisitions over the past two years. The three earlier deals involved:

September 2020: Recovery Solutions, which specialized in the banking industry. Agility gained audit-ready testing, reporting, and recovery services.

Recovery Solutions, which specialized in the banking industry. Agility gained audit-ready testing, reporting, and recovery services. Early 2019: Preparis, a SaaS emergency notification system.

Preparis, a SaaS emergency notification system. December 2018: Rentsys to further expand into workspace recovery solutions.

LLR Partners acquired Agility Recovery in 2015.