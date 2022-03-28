Technology Solutions Company Advantex Acquires Round Rock Solutions

Technology solutions company Advantex has acquired fellow Texas-based IT firm Round Rock Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 303 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

The acquisition is part of Dallas-based Advantex’s strategy to bolster its IT solutions and network management services. The company provides tailored technology solutions for companies in the accounting, medical, dental, government and oil and gas industries.

Advantex counts Lenovo, VMware and Microsoft Azure among its list of partners, among others.

Advantex Acquires Round Rock Solutions: Leadership Insight

Eliot Vancil, president, Advantex, said:

“Advantex is in growth mode, and we are excited about our acquisition of Round Rock Solutions. This was a strategic decision that helps Advantex further expand and strengthen its Houston presence. We share a passion with Round Rock Solutions for the clients we serve, and our vision for the industry aligns. This was a good fit, and we are happy to have them on our team. We are committed to preserving Round Rock Solutions’ exceptional reputation and we look forward to enhancing the Advantex customer experience through our combined expertise and transformational IT solutions.”

Mike Jakemer, vice president, Round Rock Solutions, commented: