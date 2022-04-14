Advania Acquires Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner Azzure IT Ltd

The acquisition of Azzure IT will expand Advania's Microsoft Dynamics capabilities and expand its customer base.

Advania, backed by Goldman Sachs, has acquired Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central partner Azzure IT Ltd. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Goldman Sachs-Backed Advania Acquires Azzure IT Ltd

Advania’s history dates back to its inception in Iceland in 1939, according to the company’s website. Today, Advania is an IT services provider in Northern Europe and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with operations in Sweden, Norway, the UK, Iceland, Denmark and Finland. Advania has 25 offices in six countries, and approximately 1,260 employees.

Azzure IT is a leading Microsoft-focused Dynamics Business Central and Dynamics 365 Sales (CRM) provider based in Sheffield, UK. The firm employs 60 Dynamics professionals and is one of the larger Dynamics practices in the UK. Azzure IT delivers Dynamics Business Central and Dynamics 365 Sales (CRM) alongside its own proprietary solutions, including order processing, procure-to-pay, stock control and distribution and time and billing solutions, according to the company.

The acquisition of Azzure IT will expand Advania’s Microsoft Dynamics capabilities and expand its customer base, the companies said. In addition, the acquisition establishes Advania UK (operating as Content+Cloud) as one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics Business Central providers in the UK, and will bolster its Microsoft Cloud practices, including modern work, Azure, cybersecurity, employee experience (through Microsoft’s Viva and Fresh Intranet solutions), PowerApps and Teams voice solutions and services, Advania said.

Leadership Insight

Craig Such, CEO of Azzure IT, commented on the news:

“There is no shortage of demand or opportunity in the Dynamics space today. The evolution of the Dynamics proposition has underpinned Azzure IT’s strong growth, supported by our incredible team of Dynamics professionals. Content+Cloud’s reputation in the Microsoft ecosystem in the UK is second to none and we are delighted to become part of it.”

Peter Sweetbaum, CEO of Content+Cloud (Advania UK), added:

“We would like to welcome the whole of the Azzure IT team to Advania. Together with Azzure IT, we are able to truly lead across the whole of the Microsoft ecosystem. While Dynamics has always been an important part of our capabilities, we have now fundamentally changed the scale at which we can deliver and lead in Dynamics solution implementation, integration and IP development space.”

Advania’s M&A Activity

The Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division has owned a majority stake in Advania since February 2021. Advania has remained active on the M&A front since then. Example deals include: