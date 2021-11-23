Federal IT Services: Advanced Mission Solutions Acquires IMTS

Advanced Mission Solutions has acquired Innovative Management & Technology Services (IMTS), an IT service provider that supports the FBI.

Advanced Mission Solutions (AMS) has acquired Innovative Management & Technology Services (IMTS), an IT services provider that supports the FBI. Excendio Advisors assisted IMTS on the deal.

Founded more than 20 years ago, IMTS provides IT services exclusively to the FBI and the law enforcement community. Its services include software and data analysis, IT infrastructure support, and systems engineering and integration.

AMS provides advanced mission solutions in program and project management, systems engineering and technical assistance (SETA), process improvement, enterprise information technologies services, agile software development and DevOps, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

AMS Acquires IMTS: Accelerating Growth

Chirag Patel, IMTS founder and former CEO, commented:

“We are very excited about the transaction with AMS. We have determined early on in the process that we share common values when it comes to employees and customers, in addition to bringing very complementary capabilities to the market. We were very pleased with how Excendio has helped us throughout the process guiding, preparing and navigating the M&A waters as well as selecting the right partner. They have earned a heartfelt thank you.”

Rodney DeCarteret, AMS’s founder and president, added:

“Teaming up and sharing resources with IMTS will allow us to position ourselves for the next growth phase, address ever-evolving customer expectations and requirements, and offer our employees additional opportunities. We expect this transaction to accelerate our growth. Chirag has built an outstanding organization and we are proud to partner with him and continue the IMTS brand.”

Federal IT Services M&A

