adesso SE has acquired quadox AG, an SAP analytics company based in Walldorf, Germany for a purchase price in the high single-digit millions to be paid in euros, according to the companies.

This is the latest technology M&A deal that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

adesso SE Acquires SAP Analytics Partner quadox AG

adesso SE, founded in 1997, is based in Dortmund, Germany. The company has 3,341 employees listed on LinkedIn, including more than 500 SAP consultants and developers. adesso SE’s areas of expertise include software development, IT consulting and IT service management. The company is an SAP Gold Partner.

quadox AG, founded in 2001, is based in Walldorf, Germany. The company has 27 employees listed on LinkedIn. quadox’s areas of expertise include SAP Netweaver BW, BI, Portal, Basis, EDW System Architecture, LSA, Business Objects, Integrated Planning, BPS, and APO, DP, DS, SNP, PP.

quadox AG generates sales of approximately EUR 7 million and an EBIT margin of almost 20%. The companies said they plan to merge the company with adesso SE quickly and integrate it into adesso’s data and analytics division. The acquisition will double the size of adesso’s existing SAP analytics team to about 70 and will put adesso among the five biggest SAP analytics experts in Germany. quadox board members Christian Schroeter and Rainer Bärmeier will stay on with the newly combined company to enhance the SAP analytics unit.

The acquisition of quadox AG is the next step in the strategic expansion of adesso’s SAP business segment and is the company’s fourth acquisition in this area. Previously, adesso acquired SAP consulting firm Quanto to form the subsidiary adesso orange AG and also acquired Solbicon and Gorbit.

adesso Acquires quadox: Executive Perspective

Benedikt Bonnmann, head of the data and analytics division at adesso, commented on the news:

“The quadox team is highly regarded for their SAP analytics specialists and data warehouse architects, making them the perfect addition to our SAP, data and analytics expertise. SAP analytics is an emerging subject that we’re hearing a lot more about from customers, especially in the context of the S/4HANA switchover. Companies are using SAP analytics and SAP IBP to optimise their success these days. We’re proud to be one of the top five providers in Germany in this field now, and to be able to support customers as they embark on challenging large projects.”

Torsten Wegener, executive board member, adesso, added: