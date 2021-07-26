Addison Group Acquires Oracle Cloud Partner ArcLight Consulting

Professional services firm Addison Group, backed by private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners, has acquired ArcLight Consulting, an Oracle cloud implementation partner focused on Human Capital Management (HCM) applications. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 441 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

ArcLight Consulting and Addison Group Business Backgrounds

ArcLight Consulting, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, has 89 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company specializes in Oracle Cloud HCM integrations, change management, and ERP (enterprise resource management) applications support.

Addison Group, founded in 1999, is a professional services firm with more than 1,400 employees listed on LinkedIn. Private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners has owned Addison Group since December 2016.

Addison Group’s areas of expertise span talent solutions, consulting and IT staffing. The company also focuses on such business areas as finance and accounting, healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing.

Addison Buys Oracle ERP, HCM Cloud Partner: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Thomas Moran, CEO of Addison Group, said:

“We could not be more excited about the opportunity to scale Addison Group’s existing technology consulting businesses by integrating with ArcLight Consulting’s deep operational capabilities and offerings. Combined, we will continue to empower our shared client base with cross-industry consulting services by offering enhanced opportunities for growth and expansion in Oracle Cloud HCM applications in support of Enterprise Resource Planning. Addison Group and ArcLight Consulting’s shared values of a complementary business model and people-first approach will continue to deliver value and strong service to our customers.”

Added ArcLight Consulting Partners’, Pritam Dutta, Jeff Eaton, and Harsh Mirchandani”

“ArcLight was founded with the mission of ensuring our customers realized the full benefit of their Cloud investment. Joining Addison is an incredible opportunity to expand our service offerings and accelerate our growth. Addison’s People First ethos and strategic experience are also a perfect fit for ArcLight culture, and their broad range of offerings provide many additional career opportunities for our team. We look forward to an exciting future with Addison by our side.”

Meanwhile, M&A activity in the Oracle partner ecosystem remains steady.