Addigy System Updates Simplify Apple Update Management

The new system update from Addigy gives IT administrators more granular control to automate OS updates across Apple product lines.

Cloud-based multi-tenant Apple device management software provider Addigy has updated its System Updates functionality to make it simpler for IT admins to manage Apple System Updates for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS for all the devices that need to be managed. The company said it had simplified Apple system updates down to a single checkbox.

The company made the announcement this week. The simplified System Updates adds to existing Addigy Flex Policies functionality, which automates the assignment of devices to policies. Together, these tools give IT admins even better version control for Apple OS updates.

IT admins can set the maximum version number of an OS to install. For instance, if the maximum version number is set at macOS 12.x, all the macOS 12.x.x releases will be installed, but nothing beyond that (for instance, macOS 13.x Ventura) will be rolled out.

“This new functionality gives techs more control over when they deploy updates amid a time when security vulnerabilities in Apple products are top of mind. With Apple products becoming increasingly popular in the enterprise, cybercriminals are paying closer attention to how they can exploit vulnerabilities in newly released operating systems,” Addigy CEO Jason Dettbarn said in a prepared statement.

The new System Update functionality news follows a round of funding for Miami-based Addigy. Growth equity firm PSG invested in Addigy in August 2022. The amount of funding was not disclosed.