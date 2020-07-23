SD-WAN Acquisition: Adaptiv Networks Buys ELFIQ Networks

Adaptiv Networks acquires ELFIQ Networks to expand its SD-WAN portfolio and broaden its international channel partner reach.

Adaptiv Networks, a cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor based in Gatineu, Quebec, Canada, has acquired ELFIQ Networks, a subsidiary of Martello Technologies Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The buy broadens Adaptiv Networks’ portfolio of SD-WAN solutions for mid-sized businesses, accelerates the firm’s international expansion, and makes ELFIQ’s advanced link balancing solutions available to channel partners, according to a statement from the companies.

Adaptiv Networks Acquires ELFIQ: Complementary Technologies

The ELFIQ Networks link balancing and SD-WAN solutions suipport speeds up to 20 Gbps, according to ELFIQ. Adaptiv Networks’ Cloud-Managed SD-WAN provides networking for organizations’ voice, data, and video communications needs, Adaptiv said. Combining the “as-a-service” model with ELFIQ’s layer-2 network edge solution creates a “natural complement to Adaptiv’s cloud-native SD-WAN,” Adaptiv Networks said in the statement.

“We are delighted to add ELFIQ Networks’ advanced networking solutions to our portfolio and to welcome their experts to the Adaptiv team,” said Bernard Breton, Adaptiv Networks CEO. “By combining ELFIQ Networks and Adaptiv Networks teams, we will be able to better serve our joint customers and partners globally with no interruption during the integration period.”

ELFIQ Networks SD-WAN, advanced link balancing and layer-2 network edge solutions will now be available to a wider network of channel partners, the statement said. Currently, Adaptiv Networks serves more than 250 customers, with more than 2,500 sites deployed through 30 North American partners.

Adaptiv Networks: Intensifying Channel Focus

With this acquisition, Adaptiv Networks retains its 100% channel go-to-market strategy while expanding its market reach internationally via more than 60 additional partners, the companies said. The expanded partner network includes system integrators, distributors, managed service providers (MSPs), and communications service providers (CSPs) serving financial services, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and public services markets throughout the world, according to the statement.

Demand for SD-WANs continues to surge, according to IDC’s SD-WAN Infrastructure Forecast. The market is expected to reach $5.25 billion in 2023, representing a 30.8 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018.