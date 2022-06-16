Digital services company Ad Hoc has acquired federal government IT services provider Cascades Technologies Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 552 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Government IT Acquisition: Ad Hoc Acquires Cascades Technologies

Ad Hoc, founded in 2014, is based in Washington, D.C. The company has 474 employees listed on LinkedIn. Ad Hoc’s areas of expertise include helping federal government agencies transform public services into digital services—including working on the Healthcare.gov solution, according to the company.

Cascades Technologies, founded in 1998, is based in Herndon, Virginia. The company has 77 employees listed on LinkedIn. Cascades’ areas of expertise include consulting services for IT governance, strategic planning, CPIC, enterprise architecture, service-oriented architecture, performance measurement, Section 508/accessibility, certification & accreditation and program management. Cascades also offers technology solutions in the areas of application development, systems integration, web architecture and development, content management, database administration and project management.

With the acquisition of Cascades Technologies, Ad Hoc adds new capabilities, a significant number of team members and new agency customers, according to the firm. The team from Cascades will also bring experience in data analytics, compliance processes and help desk support. They also have engineering, mobile development and bilingual UX experience that will augment and expand Ad Hoc’s existing capabilities, according to Ad Hoc.

Ad Hoc Acquires Cascades Technologies: Executive Insight

Greg Gershman, Ad Hoc co-founder, CEO and board chair, commented on the news:

“Today, we’re taking another step toward expanding what we can offer the federal government so that we can have an even larger impact on how the government builds and operates digital services. With these new capabilities and new contracts at financial and regulatory agencies, the General Services Administration, and the Department of Labor, we’re excited about how we can expand the type of support we provide to our customers. As more agencies embrace techniques common in consumer technology and implement the Customer Experience Executive Order, they will need partners with deep government experience and teams staffed with technologists with industry-leading skills. Ad Hoc is ready to support agencies in this work and help them transform into modern technology organizations.”

Government IT M&A Activity

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government-focused IT service providers (ITSPs), MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and technology consultancies has been steady to strong.

Indeed, numerous first-time buyers, private equity firms and strategic investors have jumped into the market. Most recently, in May 2022, Westview Capital Partners invested in Summit 7 Systems, the Carlyle Group acquired ManTech International and Axiologic acquired Data Intelligence Technologies.

Here’s a look at all government IT consulting M&A deals that ChannelE2E has tracked.