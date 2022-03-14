Acuative Acquires Cisco, AT&T Network-as-a-Service Provider TenFour

Acuative, an MSP and MSSP that offers managed network lifecycle solutions, acquires network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider TenFour, an AT&T and Cisco Systems partner.

Acuative, an MSP and MSSP that offers managed network lifecycle solutions, has acquired network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider TenFour, an AT&T and Cisco Systems partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The two New Jersey-headquartered companies share similar services, partners and visions, according to both companies. The acquisition will enable Acuative to expand its service offerings, customer base and headcount, according to Acuative. Actual headcount figures were not disclosed.

About the buyer: Acuative, based in Fairfield, New Jersey, offers advanced technology and managed services for voice and data networks. Key solutions span:

Managed infrastructure;

managed security;

managed collaboration; and

digital analytics.

On the services front, Acuative offers consulting, network and security operations, onsite technical support, technology procurement, and virtual network operator capabilities.

Moreover, Acuative since 1984 has partnered with service providers – particularly, large ILECs, CLECs, MSOs, wireless, and cable operators – to augment their core capabilities, the company indicate.

About the seller: TenFour is based in Morristown, New Jersey, and the company’s NaaS solution includes managed infrastructure, security and collaboration, and digital analytics.

TenFour provides turnkey, subscription-based networking, communications and security-as-a-service for numerous industries from retail to restaurants and more. TenFour has been recognized as a partner of the year by Cisco Systems and AT&T, and has more than 20 years of experience deploying and managing network and communications hardware, software and services, the company said.

Executive Commentary

Vince Sciarra, CEO, Acuative, commented on the news:

“I’m extremely excited about today’s news regarding Acuative’s acquisition of TenFour. I strongly believe the merger of our people, complementary portfolio, systems, and assets will result in a value-enhanced business proposition enabling us to deliver deeper services and broader talent to our joint customer base.”

Mark P. Cantaluppi, CEO of TenFour, added:

“We are pleased to have found an organization in Acuative that is committed to the continuation of providing white-glove service to our Network as a Service customers.”

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.