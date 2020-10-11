New Acronis Data Center Supports Canadian MSPs, Data Security Partners

Data protection and cybersecurity software company Acronis has launched a new cloud data center in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The data center gives Canadian service providers an in-country location from which to deliver services to customers.

Among the key benefits Canadian MSPs can promote: Data sovereignty — the assurance that the data is protected and stored within Canadian borders The new data center, launched in conjunction with cloud solutions partner Robson Communications Inc., allows MSPs to deliver Acronis Cyber Protect, which integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-gen anti-malware, cybersecurity and endpoint management tools, according to the statement. Partners also will benefit from the combined service of data management from Robson.

Acronis also has data centers in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

Acronis Launches First Cloud Data Center in Canada: Executive Commentary

“We pride ourselves on working with companies that are uniquely positioned to bring data integrity, data security, and business continuity to our customers who are already benefitting from our managed cloud solutions.” said Martin Robson, president and CEO, Robson Communications Inc. “The new Acronis Cloud Data Center will offer easy, efficient, secure cyber protection solutions that keep client data safe, while also powering their organization’s performance.”

Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley, added, “It was an easy decision to partner with one of the top trusted resellers in Canada, Robson Communications Inc, to bring a new Acronis Cloud Data Center to Vancouver. It is important for Acronis to expand our footprint and increase availability of our innovative cyber protection solutions to service providers and their partners. Now, both Robson and Acronis’ Canadian customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that we’re safeguarding their data and that we’re on standby 24x7x365 to address any security issues.”