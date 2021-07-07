New Acronis CEO Patrick Pulvermueller Teases RMM, PSA Moves

Cloud backup and cyber protection software provider Acronis has hired GoDaddy veteran Patrick Pulvermueller to succeed founder Serguei Beloussov as CEO. The move was effective July 1, 2021, Acronis said.

In addition to focusing on the data protection and cybersecurity markets, Pulvermueller hinted that Acronis will “redefine” how service providers leverage remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) capabilities — though he didn’t announce any specific PSA or RMM product developments for MSPs.

Still, the PSA and RMM teaser statement is rather interesting, considering Acronis partnered with ConnectWise in June 2021 on an MSP-centric BDR dashboard.

Pulvermueller has extensive cloud-based channel experience. He previously was president of GoDaddy’s partner business — where he oversaw the company’s expansion of hosting, productivity and security services through resellers and agency partners, Acronis says. Earlier, Pulvermueller was CEO of Host Europe Group, which GoDaddy acquired for $1.79 billion in 2017.

Beloussov, meanwhile, remains Acronis’s largest shareholder and shifts to a new role of chief research office. He will focus on the company’s advanced technologies, including Autonomous Research, Data Management, Cyber Network, Cyber Platform, and Enterprise products, and on developing the company’s university relations program.

Acronis Funding, Partner Focus

The CEO transition comes at a key time. Acronis raised roughly $250 million in new funding in May 2021 — at a valuation of more than $2.5 billion. The new funding featured CVC Capital Partners. Earlier investors — including Goldman Sachs — have retained their stakes in the software business, an Acronis spokesperson told ChannelE2E in May 2021.

Looking ahead, Pulvermueller will seek to further expand Acronis relationships with managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), hosting partners, cloud distributors, cloud aggregators, network service providers, and others, the company said.

Acronis, backed by 1,600 employees, already supports 50,000 partners and service providers across 150-plus countries, the company says.

Although Acronis appears to be growing, dozens of BDR and cybersecurity companies are competing to further engage MSPs.

In a prepared statement about joining Acronis, Pulvermueller provided those RMM- and PSA-related teasers:

“I am excited to join the Acronis team, engage with our tremendous partner network, and continue Serguei’s vision of providing industry-changing cyber protection services. Acronis is poised to disrupt the data protection and cybersecurity markets while redefining how service providers leverage remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) services. I look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience in the service provider business to ensure we take full advantage of that opportunity.”

Acronis Chairman René Bonvanie added: