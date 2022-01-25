Acronis CyberFit Partner Program: 7 Updates for MSPs to Note

Acronis has updated its #CyberFit Partner Program to further emphasize service providers and cloud distributors.

Program updates for 2022, according to the company, include:

No revenue threshold for service providers and a dedicated partner account manager. Joint business planning, with business plans available on the Partner Portal, financial benefits for Gold and Platinum partners, and joint sales and marketing efforts Competitive migration program, with financial and professional services assistance available to partners ready to migrate to Acronis A #TeamUp program — offering partnerships with sports teams and unique sports benefits Sales and marketing automation tools and pre-packaged content, with e-mail drip campaigns and social media campaigns available to automate via Partner Program. An on-demand demo lab for partners — including an upcoming cloud-based virtual lab environment with Acronis Cyber Cloud components pre-installed and available for training and demo purposes. NFR program, providing Acronis Software licenses to partners’ internal usage.

Acronis Business Evolution, Funding Background

The program updates surface roughly six months after GoDaddy veteran Patrick Pulvermueller succeeded founder Serguei Beloussov as CEO.

Also of note: Acronis raised roughly $250 million in funding in May 2021 — at a valuation of more than $2.5 billion. The funding featured CVC Capital Partners. Earlier investors — including Goldman Sachs — have retained their stakes in the software business, an Acronis spokesperson told ChannelE2E in May 2021.

Acronis already supports roughly 50,000 partners and service providers across 150-plus countries, the company says.

Cyber Resilience Competition: Data Protection, Security Companies Engage MSPs

Still, competition remains intense. Numerous technology companies are blending security and data protection products, while emphasizing MSP-centric sales models into the SMB (small and midsize business) market.

Among the recent moves: Acronis rival Datto acquired Infocyte — further blending the data protection and MDR (managed detection and response) market places.

For its part, Acronis also has a history of acquisitions.