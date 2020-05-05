Acronis Converges Data Protection, Cybersecurity for MSPs

Acronis has unveiled Acronis Cyber Protect, a service that spans backup and disaster recovery (BDR), anti-malware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management tools. MSPs can manage the integrated service from a single management console, the company says.

Dig a little deeper into the new Acronis service, and you’ll notice that it also offers vulnerability assessments, URL filtering, and patch management.

For MSPs and their end-customers, the service features one unified licensing model, one agent and backend, one management console, one user interface, and integration among services, Acronis asserts.

Cybersecurity and Data Protection: MSP Convergence

Acronis Cyber Protect is the latest example of data protection and cybersecurity converging. Rivals of note include:

Still, Acronis may be the only pure-play software company focused entirely on data protection and cyber convergence.

Cybersecurity and Data Protection: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the new service, Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei “SB” Beloussov said:

“Traditional backup solutions are dead because they are not secure enough, and traditional anti-virus applications do not protect data from modern cyberthreats. Legacy solutions are no longer able to counter the dangers today’s businesses face. Service providers need to offer their clients integrated cyber protection that covers all Five Vectors of Cyber Protection – safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security. With Acronis Cyber Protect, service providers have the ability to deliver solutions that ensure their clients are #CyberFit and ready to face any new threats to their data, applications, and systems.”

True believers in the service include TeamLogic IT — a major MSP — along with distribution giant Ingram Micro. Both organizations offered prepared statements endorsing the Acronis strategy.

Acronis Partner Program, Funding

Acronis has taken several steps to further engage MSPs and channel partners. Recent moves include hiring MSP veteran Amy Luby as channel chief evangelist.

Also, Goldman Sachs and other firms invested a combined $147 million into Acronis in September 2019 — at a valuation of more than $1 billion. By December 2019, Acronis acquired 5nine, a Microsoft Hyper-V and Azure cloud management and security company.