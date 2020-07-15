Acronis Acquires Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Security Company DeviceLock

Data protection and cybersecurity software provider Acronis has acquired DeviceLock, a provider of endpoint device/port control and data leak prevention software for enterprises and government institutions. DeviceLock will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acronis. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 287 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Ashot Oganesyan, DeviceLock CTO and founder, confirmed the deal in a blog this morning. This is the latest in a growing list of moves that extend Acronis from backup and disaster recovery (BDR) into a full-blown provider of data protection and cybersecurity software for MSPs (managed IT services providers.

Other recent Acronis moves include acquiring 5nine for Microsoft Azure cloud management and security; and raising $147 million in funding led by Goldman Sachs. Acronis was valued at more than $1 billion in that 2019 funding round.

Acronis Acquires DeviceLock: Details for MSPs

DeviceLock’s software protects 4 million computers in more than 5,000 organizations worldwide, the company says. Protected platforms include PCs running Microsoft Windows and Apple Macs running macOS, along with virtualized Windows sessions and applications. Acronis says the overall platform addresses safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) of all data, applications, and systems.

Indeed, DeviceLock’s software is designed to stop data leaks at the source, as nearly two thirds of serious data leakage incidents are caused by employees, contractors or visitors – whether through unintentional mistakes or malicious intent, Acronis asserts.

Acronis will integrate DeviceLock’s technology into the Acronis Cyber Platform, making new services available through the Acronis Cyber Cloud Solutions portal. Moreover, Acronis will continue to work on new versions of DeviceLock DLP while maintaining full technical support for the software platform, the buyer emphasizes.

Acronis will also promote DeviceLock to MSPs and channel partners.

“Acronis sees the value in offering DeviceLock’s services to its community of 50,000 partners in the IT channel, enabling MSPs and service providers to better manage the data protection needs of their clients. Acronis’ ability to meet infrastructure deployment requirements by location, budget, and use case provides them with the best in control and flexibility, to deliver cyber protection with Acronis Cyber Protect. Acronis plans to continue enhancing its cyber protection offerings, and adding capabilities requested by partners and customers.”

Amy Luby, channel chief evangelist, has been leading the partner push for Acronis.

Acronis Acquires DeviceLock: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the acquisition, Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei “SB” Beloussov said:

“By adding DeviceLock’s solutions to our portfolio of cyber protection products and services, we’re giving our partners and customers an easy way to deliver an unprecedented level of functionality among endpoint DLP solutions in an affordable price range. We are looking at both developing new solutions internally, as well as acquiring additional leading vendors to add even more capabilities to our existing repertoire. The world of IT security is always changing, and we are determined to continue evolving our solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of the market.”

Added Ashot Oganesyan, DeviceLock CTO and founder:

“By merging with Acronis, we can accelerate product innovation, expand our distribution channel, and leverage our existing technology to meet customer requirements. With the knowledge gained from nearly a quarter century of experience providing device control and endpoint data leak prevention solutions, we are certain that this acquisition will protect millions more users and ensure secure and reliable data protection deployments worldwide.”

Oganesyan transitions to VP of data leakage prevention at Acronis, according to his blog about the deal.

Acronis Acquires DeviceLock: Potential Competition, Opportunities

Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. The company’s installed base spans more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 organizations, Acronis says.

Admitted, the company completes in crowded markets where multiple rivals are making strategic moves. Among the key examples:

Still, Acronis has been moving quickly on its own R&D coupled with tuck-in acquisitions — including today’s DeviceLock deal.