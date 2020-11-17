Acronis Acquires CyberLynx; MSP Partners Gain Penetration Testing Security Services

Acronis has acquired CyberLynx, a provider of security audits, penetration testing, and proprietary training solutions. Acronis plans to extend CynerLynx’s security capabilities to MSP and MSSP partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CyberLynx, founded in 2017, has offices in Israel, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

This is M&A deal number 474 that ChannelE2E has tracked so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here. Also, this is the third Acronis acquisition in the past year; the other two deals involved data loss prevention specialist DeviceLock and Microsoft Hyper-V/Azure cloud security specialist 5nine.

The bigger picture to keep in mind: Acronis, backed by a Goldman Sachs investment, has spent the past few years evolving and extending beyond backup and disaster recovery (BDR) toward an overall Cyber Protection Platform, CEO Serguei Beloussov recently explained to ChannelE2E.

Acronis Acquires CyberLynx: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about this latest acquisition, Beloussov said:

“Adding CyberLynx to our portfolio helps Acronis provide security evaluations services to our partners, empowering them to improve their clients’ protection. Working with our security team and global network of Cyber Protection Operation Centers, we will assist MSPs as they transition to MSSPs delivering training in incident response, penetration testing, and forensic analysis.”

Added Noam Herold, founder and CEO of CyberLynx:

“In advancing its vision of cyber protection, Acronis has been redefining how organizations should be thinking about data protection and cybersecurity against the today’s cyberthreat landscape, and we’re thrilled that the next stage of CyberLynx’s contributions will be as part of such a visionary company. Our team looks forward to collaborating with our new peers to continue strengthening the security of organizations around the world.”

Herold now shifts to VP of security and research at Acronis, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Acronis hinted that it plans to make additional acquisitions. Ideal targets address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection — solving the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges that face today’s data, applications, and systems, the company said.

Data Protection and Security Converge

Multiple technology companies and MSP software providers are striving to converge the data protection, BDR (backup and disaster recovery) and cybersecurity markets. Beyond Acronis, additional examples include: