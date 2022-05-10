Acrelec Acquires McDonald’s IT Services Partner Odema

Acrelec, which develops customer experience technology for quick-service restaurants, has acquired Odema — a UK-based IT services company that supports such restaurants as McDonald’s.

Restaurant IT Services: Example Capabilities

Acrelec specializes in drive-thru, self-checkout and kiosk technologies deployed by such firms as McDonald’s, KFC, Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts. The company has overseen roughly 275 projects for nearly 70 customers worldwide, according to the Acrelec website.

Odema launched in 2006. The company has opened over 700 Restaurants and Drive-thrus for McDonald’s UK. The company has 27 employees listed on LinkedIn. Key Odema capabilities include:

New restaurant openings;

New restaurant builds

Digital menu board;

Hospitality hardware and software

Self-Order kiosks maintenance and support;

Drive thru COD;

Customer Order Display;

Single Lane, dual lane (Side by Side) and Single lane two order points;

Infrastructure cabinets (wall or floor mounted); and

Refurbishments (Complete CAT 5/CAT 6).

Acrelec Buys Odema: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Anna Warren, CEO of Acrelec UK&ROI:

“Merging the excellence of skills and capabilities of Acrelec and Odema enables us to reach our full collective potential and drive business results. Odema’s mission and values ring true to our own, so we eagerly look forward to the future of solving problems through innovation together. Bringing on Odema allows us to expand our current product line and offer the full end-to-end services to all our existing and new customers. Odema’s capabilities complement something of great importance to us, proximity—we are now even closer to our customers.”

Added Nigel Davis, managing director of Odema:

“I am incredibly proud to have Acrelec to take over and continue building Odema’s legacy. I look forward to seeing many great successes of its people, business and customers.”

Acrelec has roughly 900 employees — including 100 people in a software division. The business is backed by Glory Global Solutions, a cash management company that invested $223 million in Acrelec in 2020.