ACL Digital Acquires IoT Consulting Company Volansys

The acquisition of Volansys expands ACL Digital's capabilities in the product engineering, digital transformation and IoT space.

ACL Digital has acquired Volansys, an internet of things (IoT) consulting company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ACL Digital Acquires Volansys

Founded in 2008, Volansys helps customers to develop consumer and business IoT products that work with major clouds such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

The company works with enterprises across a range of sectors including industrial automation, home automation, networking, retail, semiconductors, healthcare/medical, consumer electronics, telecom and more.

ACL Digital is owned by Alten Group, a French multinational technology consulting and engineering company founded in 1988.

With this acquisition, ACL Digital expands its capabilities and strengthens its position in the product engineering, digital transformation and IoT space, according to the company. The deal will improve ACL Digital’s ability to provide IoT solutions, cloud solutions, the design and development of smart and connected consumer electronics devices, and more, the company said.

ACL Digital Acquires Volansys: Executive Commentary

Gerald Attia, Deputy CEO, ALTEN Group, commented:

“This reinforces ACL Digital’s continued commitment to grow as a premium digital solutions provider helping its customer be future-ready and will strengthen our leadership position in the digital, engineering, and IoT space.”

Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital, said:

“When we bring together our IoT, edge, AI, and cloud expertise with Volansys’ agility and technological capabilities, we can significantly reduce time-to-market from concept to implementation of an IoT solution. We leverage our industry-grade IPs such as software components, edge node platforms, customizable gateway solutions, test automation frameworks along with our expertise on readily available cloud IoT platforms.”

Manan Patel, founder and CEO, Volansys, said: