IT Consulting Services M&A: Accsient Acquires BMC, Salesforce Partner Vyom Group

Accscient has acquired Vyom Group, a digital transformation consulting business that supports BMC, Salesforce and Mendix customers. The deal also includes DxSherpa Technologies, a pure-play ServiceNow partner. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Accsient Acquires BMC, Salesforce Partner Vyom Group

Accscient, founded in 2005, is based in Richardson, Texas. The company has 14 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accscient’s areas of expertise include professional services, infrastructure, consulting, digital and ventures.

Vyom Group, founded in 2003, is based in Pune, India. The company has 945 employees listed on LinkedIn. Vyom’s areas of expertise include bsm implementation, BMC remedy, ITIL, BSM consulting, ITIL training, ITIL consulting, BMC solution provider, BMC partner, BMC remedy implementation, service desk, Bladelogic, BMC remedyforce, control-m, Salesforce, Cherwell, Splunk, AI, RPA, IT automation, service desk automation, IT service management, ITSM, AWS, digital service operations, digital business automation, digital service management, digital enterprise services and digital transformation.

DxSherpa, founded in 2017, is based in Pune, India. The company has 177 employees listed on LinkedIn. DxSherpa’s areas of expertise include ServiceNow Services Partner, ITSM, business intelligence, IT operations management, RPA, ServiceNow implementation, ServiceNow ITBM, IT business management, ServiceNow CSM, GRC, ServiceNow managed services and digital transformation.

The acquisition will allow Accscient to broaden its digital transformation capabilities and expand its reach into markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, the company said.

Accscient Acquires Vyom Group: Strengthening Business Capabilities

Andre Wu, senior partner, Accscient, said:

“The addition of Vyom Group and DxShpera to the Accscient family strengthens our digital business capabilities while also expanding our global reach beyond our established foothold in the Americas. As a combined entity, we can expand how we support our clients and partners throughout the entire digital ecosystem with both services and technology solutions.”

Sravan Vellanki, chairman, Accscient, commented:

“After meeting so many leaders at Vyom Group and DxSherpa, I am excited to welcome everyone into the Accscient family where they will find our culture and values to be aligned to theirs and they will be part of an ecosystem where the empowerment of people has been the cornerstone of our success for 25 years. We encourage our people to pursue excellence at whatever they wish within the Accscient ecosystem.”

Uday Birajdar, co-founder, Vyom Labs, added:

“At the Vyom Group, our evolution has been cultivated around our core value of V-Co-Create. This has helped us create great value for our customers, partners, and employees. Today, as we join hands with Accscient, we are excited to leverage our collective capabilities and geographical presence to accelerate business growth, provide a wider landscape of meaningful opportunities for all stakeholders, professional growth for the employees, and a wider and deeper portfolio of services and solutions for our customers.”

Accscient was advised in this transaction by LegaLogic Consulting, Pune, India and Focus Bankers, Washington, D.C. Vyom Group was advised by DSK Legal and Palanca Capital.