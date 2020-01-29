Accounting Firms Acquire MSPs, MSSPs and IT Consulting Firms: The Deal List
A list of accounting firms acquiring managed service providers (MSPs), MSSPs, IT consulting firms, technology solutions providers, cybersecurity advisors & more.
Accounting firms continue to branch out from their traditional financial services, opting to offer additional technology consulting, risk mitigation, cybersecurity and managed IT services to their clientele.
Many of those accounting firms are diversifying into the IT services sector through M&A deals, as Forrester Research Principal Analyst Jay McBain and ChannelE2E have frequently pointed out.
Accounting Firms and Technology Services: M&A List
ChannelE2E’s ever-growing list of M&A deals in the sector includes:
- January 2020: TJS Deemer Dana (TJSDD) acquired Vertisys of Atlanta.
- October 2019: BPM LLP, which is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States, acquired Infinitech Inc., an MSP in San Francisco.
- July 2019: EisnerAmper LLP, an accounting firm in New York City, acquiring CSAM Marketing Inc. — an MSP with risk mitigation and remediation services.
- June 2019: Accounting and consulting firm MNP acquired ERP (enterprise resource planning) software and IT consultancy firm Mantralogix.
- January 2019: AcctTwo acquired Leap the Pond, uniting two Sage Intacct partners that offer managed accounting services, accounting software, and custom-developed applications.
- October 2018: Richey May, a Denver, Colorado-based accounting and advisory firm, acquired two IT consulting firms – Arrow Partnership and Corporate Blue.
- July 2018: BDO USA acquired IT solutions provider SWC Technology Partners.
- May 2018: RSM US LLP bought Explore Consulting in May
- May 2018: KPMG’s Canadian division acquired Adoxio Business Solutions, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 integrator and gold-level partner.
- March 2018: Accounting and advisory services firm Rehmann merged with Trivalent Group, an MSP in Grandville, Michigan.
- January 2018: Deloitte bought certain assets of ATADATA.
- August 2017: Avitus Group (payroll, accounting, taxes & HR outsourcing) acquired Technical Edge Consulting for IT services.
This story was originally written in July 2019 but is updated regularly to reflect the latest M&A deals in the accounting industry.
