Accounting Firm Baker Tilly Acquires MSP, Sage Partner AcctTwo
Accounting firm Baker Tilly has acquired AcctTwo Shared Services, an MSP and VAR focused on Sage Intacct financial software. Financial terms of the deal, expected to close on October 1, were not disclosed.
AcctTwo has M&A experience of its own. Indeed, the firm acquired Leap the Pond in January 2019. At the time of that deal, the combined company served more than 800 organizations across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.
Baker Tilly Acquires AcctTwo: Business Backgrounds
AcctTwo, based in Houston, Texas, has roughly 100 employees along with offices in Dallas, Texas and other remote locations. AcctTwo primarily serves high-growth organizations in North America with a focus on Nonprofits, Software-as-a-Service, Home Services, and Energy companies, the MSP says.
Baker Tilly is a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) firm that serves clientele in New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and other financial centers. The CPA firm is an independent member of Baker Tilly International — which has 36,000 employees and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.0 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
The acquired business will tuck into the Baker Tilly Digital organization, which is led by Ann E. Blakely.
CPA Buys Sage Intacct Partner: Executive Perspectives
In a prepared statement about the acquisition, Angela MacPhee, Baker Tilly consulting managing partner, said:
“We are investing heavily in the digital space to help our clients drive sustainable growth and stay ahead of the technology revolution. Together with AcctTwo, Baker Tilly’s end-to-end solutions can meet the needs of businesses in any stage of their life cycle.”
Added AcctTwo founder and CEO Marcus Wagner:
“This is a powerful combination where our vision and strategy align. Being deep in the technology sphere, we wanted a partner with advisory CPA expertise and the same commitment to clients and future growth.”
Concluded Taylor Macdonald, senior vice president of channels for Sage Intacct:
“This is a great outcome for our joint customers. This acquisition brings together our seven-time Partner of the Year and one of the most modern advisory CPA firms with global reach and an impressive breadth and depth of expertise.”
