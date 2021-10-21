Microsoft Dynamics Partner Acquired: Sikich Buys PA Group USA

Accounting and tax audit firm Sikich has acquired PA Group USA, a Microsoft Dynamics partner that deploys ERP and CRM applications for manufacturing customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 657 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Microsoft Dynamics Partner M&A: The Buyers and Sellers

This is the third Microsoft Dynamics partner buyout that ChannelE2E has tracked this week. The other two deals involved:

Roughly 20n PA Group USA employees will join Sikich, and continue to work from their office in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Also, PA Group US CEO Bradley Hanon will join Sikich as a partner.

Sikich, armed with roughly 1,000 employees, is a CPA firm that specializes in technology-enabled professional services. In addition to Dynamics expertise, Sikich focuses on business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and robotic process automation.

Accounting Firm Buys Microsoft Dynamics Partner: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Jim Drumm, head of Sikich’s technology team, said:

“As we continue to support manufacturers in their digital transformation journeys, PA Group USA will help us strengthen our capabilities in this key industry. The addition of PA Group USA is another important step in our ongoing growth efforts, which, in the end, enhance our ability to address clients’ evolving business needs.”

Added Hanon:

“We’re excited to join forces with a major industry player like Sikich. Our team and our clients will benefit from access to Sikich’s deep bench of experts and wide range of digital transformation capabilities.”

The deal is scheduled to close on October 31, 2021, the two companies said.