Accounting Firm Acquires CRM, RPA Software Consulting Firm

Accounting firm RubinBrown has acquired Himes Consulting Group, a provider of CRM (customer relationship management) and RPA (robotic process automation) consulting services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal aligns with another recent RubinBrown acquisition — ERP (enterprise resource planning) solutions provider Liberty Technology Advisors.

M&A Blends Accounting, ERP, CRM and RPA Consulting

Himes Consulting Group, founded in 2007, is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company has 16 employees listed on LinkedIn. Himes’ strategic partners include

NPR;

Integrify for workflow management software;

Maddock Douglas for innovation consulting;

Balanced Growth Consulting; and

Hitachi Solutions for Microsoft Dynamics CRM systems.

RubinBrown, founded in 1952, is the nation’s 42nd largest accounting and business consulting firm. The company has revenue of approximately $160 million with 750 team members in six offices including Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and St. Louis, RubinBrown disclosed.

The Himes team will tuck into RubinBrown’s Business Advisory Services Group which helps customers to select and implement ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems, cybersecurity, enterprise risk management, fraud and forensics, information technology, and risk services.

Rob Himes will join as a partner in RubinBrown, and all Himes Consulting Group team members will join RubinBrown, and continue to be based in Chicago.

Executive Perspectives: The RubinBrown-Himes Business Combination

In a prepared statement about the deal, Himes said:

“We are thrilled to merge with RubinBrown. We look forward to continuing to improve our clients’ businesses and expand our reach to help clients that are looking for a trusted consulting advisor.”

Added John F. Herber, chairman of RubinBrown:

“This combination reflects RubinBrown’s commitment to growth in the business advisory and process improvement spaces as well as our continued expansion in Chicago. With the ever-changing world of today, having a trusted consulting partner for our clients’ businesses is more important than ever.”

Noted Michael Shapow, a partner at the Chicago offices of Business Advisory Services:

“Rob and his team share the same values and goals as RubinBrown and have the same commitment to their clients and consultants. We’re excited to be able to work together to provide even more opportunities for our team members and to bring new services to our clients.”

Concluded Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group:

“Himes Consulting Group and RubinBrown are a perfect match. This deal builds upon the recent addition of the ERP consulting practice, formerly known as Liberty Technology Advisors, which RubinBrown acquired 11 months ago. Combining ERP advisory services with process improvement, change management, CRM, and RPA consulting is a winning strategy.”

RubinBrown is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a network of 125 independent firms in 147 countries.