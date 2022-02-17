Accolite Digital Acquires AWS, Azure Partner Xerris

Digital transformation services provider Accolite Digital has acquired Xerris, a Canadian cloud and software development services provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Xerris is a remote-first cloud technology services company that provides custom cloud technology, microservices, application development, data and AI expertise. The company’s partners include AWS, Azure, GCP, HashiCorp and Snowflake.

Xerris has experienced a 300% annualized growth rate over the past three years, according to Accolite. Xerris has over 100 staff and serves over 40 clients across Canada and the United States.

Accolite Digital Acquires Xerris: Expanding Global Delivery Capabilities

Leela Kaza, founder and CEO, Accolite, commented:

“We are excited to partner with Xerris and welcome its team of technologists to Accolite. Together, we will sharpen our Cloud offerings as we aspire to be the world’s preferred digital engineering services provider and scale revenue 5X by 2025. Xerris’ proven track record with large North American clients and access to an extensive pool of digital talent in Canada will further expand our global delivery capabilities to drive better outcomes for all of our clients. Post this acquisition, we will now be a combined entity of over 2600 employees across the US, Canada, the UK and India.”

Jeremy Tooley, co-founder and CEO, Xerris, said:

“Accolite Digital is a great fit for Xerris. With the same emphasis on culture for their employees and focus on solving clients’ complex digital challenges, Accolite will support Xerris’ needs as we continue to grow, build our services, and explore new sectors. Xerris will remain headquartered in Calgary and continue to invest in Canadian talent to support our clients to provide the local service that Xerris prides itself on.”

About Accolite Digital

Accolite Digital provides design-driven, digital transformation initiatives to Fortune 500 clients in the banking and financial services, insurance, technology, media and telecom, healthcare, and logistics industries.

The company, headquartered in Addison, Texas, has more than 2,500 employees around the world and a presence in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and India.