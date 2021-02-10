Accenture, VMware Form Cloud Solutions Business Unit

Accenture and VMware are teaming up on a cloud solutions consulting and integration group to help customers accelerate moves to the cloud.

Accenture and VMware are teaming up on a cloud solutions consulting and integration group to help customers accelerate moves to the cloud on a foundation of VMware technology, according to a statement released by Accenture.

The Accenture VMware Business Group will invest in joint go-to-market and sales operations, train more Accenture practitioners in VMware technologies and the development of new service offerings, assets and accelerators, all underpinned by VMware technologies, according to the statement. The two companies will also develop pre-engineered vertical industry solutions, including a platform to help telecommunications companies accelerate the rollout of 5G and edge computing services, according to the statement.

In addition, the new business group will launch a specialized VMware Cloud Migration Factory to help customers migrate computing workloads to the cloud using highly automated processes. The VMware Cloud Migration Factory will give clients access to a controlled environment and dedicated resources to plan, test, migrate and modernize applications at scale to their preferred public, private and/or hybrid cloud, according to the statement.

Accenture VMware Business Group Partner on Cloud Solutions

The new Accenture VMware Business Group brings together professionals with expertise in hybrid cloud and cloud migrations, cloud native and application modernization and security across key industries, according to the companies. The group is made up of approximately 2,000 Accenture cloud professionals trained in VMware products and services, and will be part of Accenture Cloud First, which Accenture launched in 2020 with a $3 billion investment. The Accenture Cloud First initiative is focused on enabling new capabilities, solutions, partnerships and client engagements to help clients shape, move and operate their businesses in the cloud, according to Accenture.

Accenture Cloud First, which ChannelE2E’s Ty Trumbull reported on in September 2020, is essentially a unification of 70,000 Accenture employees focused on cloud computing projects and services for customers. Accenture Cloud First formalized the IT consulting and public cloud MSP’s commitment to help customers accelerate their digital transformations. The group’s expertise spans cloud migration, infrastructure and application services.

Accenture VMware Business Group: Adopting a ‘Cloud First’ Strategy

The Accenture and VMware Business Group partnership will help organizations adopt a ‘cloud first’ strategy, according to the statement. By accelerating migration to the cloud, building modern apps more rapidly and using the cloud as a foundation for innovation and new business models, the two companies said they will ultimately help customers realize greater value.

“Cloud is the single most powerful tool for mastering change,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. “As organizations accelerate their move to the cloud and edge over the next few years, the Accenture VMware Business Group will help deliver the speed, scale and security they need to fundamentally reinvent their businesses and create more value.”

“To meet the demands of today’s unprecedented business environment, organizations must employ a multi-cloud strategy — more rapidly than ever before,” said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. “Increasingly, customers are running their applications on one or more clouds, data centers and the edge and the Accenture VMware Business Group will bring together the world-class teams and expertise required, with the speed, agility and resilience that organizations demand, today and tomorrow.”