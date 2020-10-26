Accenture, ServiceNow Bolster ITSM Partnership

A new business group formed by Accenture and ServiceNow aims to help customers accelerate their digital transformations, expand delivery of digital workflow solutions and better address the operational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the companies.

On a related note, Accenture has been acquiring ServiceNow partners to bolster its IT service management (ITSM) practice worldwide, and rival IT consulting firms have been making similar M&A moves.

Accenture, ServiceNow ITSM Partnership: More Details

The new group will focus on enabling self-service and remote work programs for customers to help them develop platform-driven, technology-enabled workflows to balance business needs, satisfy customer demands, drive employee engagement, deliver productivity expectations and realize workplace cost optimization, the companies said in the statement.

The Accenture ServiceNow Business Group represents a significant multi-million dollar investment from both companies over the next five years, according to the statement.

At first, workflow innovation initiatives will focus on employee engagement, customer service and operations, artificial intelligence for IT operations and security and risk, according to the statement, with additional industry solutions developed in the future.

Roughly 8,500 Accenture employees will staff the new ServiceNow-focused group.

Accenture ServiceNow Business Group: Executive Insight

“By further strengthening our strategic alliance with ServiceNow, we will enable our clients to more quickly embrace change,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. “With a move to the cloud, they can reimagine their operations, reskill their employees, and become more sustainable. Working together with ServiceNow to automate complex processes and create better experiences across industries, we will help organizations deliver greater 360-degree value that benefits all — their customers, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.”

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott added: “Leaders in every organization know that their 20th century technologies are too slow, too siloed, too stuck in the status quo to meet the dynamic digital demands of employees and customers today. Speed, agility, and resilience are what’s needed now. Our ServiceNow and Accenture partnership brings together world-class teams, expertise, and our modern workflow platform to accelerate every organization’s digital transformation. The Accenture ServiceNow Business Group will help every organization become a 21st century digital business.”