Accenture Acquires SAP Partner Ethica Consulting Group

Accenture’s Ethica buy enhances digital transformation offerings for clients and enables new SAP cloud-based services and solutions.

Accenture’s buying spree continues unabated, as the company announced the acquisition of SAP partner Ethica Consulting Group for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Italy, Ethica is comprised of a group of companies that provides advanced software and professional services. The deal will enhance Accenture’s digital transformation offerings for clients while enabling them to develop new products and services using SAP cloud-based solutions, the company said.

Accenture Acquires Ethica: Executive Insight

Alessandro Marin, Accenture Technology lead for Italy, Central Europe and Greece, commented on the deal:

“Bringing in Ethica’s talent and resources will allow us to further scale our SAP capabilities in Italy and help companies use technology to become more agile and productive. Ethica’s significant skills and experience complements our own technical and industry expertise and will be invaluable to our clients in Italy as they evolve and fully leverage the potential of cloud to become intelligent enterprises.”

Accenture’s M&A Plays

This deal comes the same day as Accenture announced the acquisition of IT services provider Trivadis AG for an undisclosed sum.

Accenture has extensive M&A experience and is no stranger to SAP-based businesses, acquiring UK-based independent SAP partner Edenhouse in February 2021. A full list of Accenture’s deals can be found here.