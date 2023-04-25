Accenture Partners With Google Cloud on MXDR Services

Accenture and Google Cloud are teaming up to provide a new Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service that incorporates generative AI technology.

Accenture and Google Cloud have partnered since 2018, but the new Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) service adds security-specific generative artificial intelligence (AI) from Google Cloud and is designed to integrate with most common security technology platforms and other clouds. The service also provides crisis management, incident response and threat intelligence from Accenture and Mandiant in one joint service. The cybersecurity services are available across any cloud or multi-cloud architecture, the companies said in a statement.

Combining Accenture Security Services and Google Cloud Technology

As part of the collaboration, Accenture is enhancing its adaptive Detection and Response offering and MxDR service by integrating new capabilities and technologies, the companies said. These include integration with the Chronicle platform to ingest and search network and security telemetry and provide analysis and context on security risks and vulnerabilities and integration with Mandiant threat intelligence. In addition, Accenture will be the first company to utilize the Google Cloud Security AI Workbench, powered by a specialized, security large language model (LLM), Sec-PaLM, that leverages Google’s visibility into the threat landscape and Mandiant’s frontline intelligence on vulnerabilities, malware, threat indicators, and more, the companies said. By integrating generative AI within the service, Accenture aims to significantly accelerate incident detection, analysis, and response, mitigating the impact of security incidents.

Accenture and Google Cloud Partnership: Executive Insights

Paolo Dal Cin, who leads Accenture Security globally, commented on the partnership:

“Enterprises are rapidly transforming, and they need cyber resilience at the core of their digital journeys to protect their businesses and grow with trust and confidence. We’re bringing the best expertise and capabilities from Accenture Security, Google Cloud and Mandiant together to help our clients achieve the cyber resilience level their businesses need in today’s cyber threat landscape. When powered by generative AI, our integrated cybersecurity services should enable a new level of cyber resilience, with greater scale, speed and effectiveness.”

Sunil Potti, GM and VP of cloud security, Google Cloud, added: