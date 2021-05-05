Accenture Names Jill Kramer to Lead Global Marketing, Communications

Accenture Global Head of Brand Jill Kramer will succeed Amy Fuller as chief marketing and communications officer on June 1, 2021, the global IT consulting firm has announced. Fuller plans to retire from Accenture at the end of the company’s current fiscal year, which wraps up Aug. 31, 2021.

Kramer brings more than 20 years of leadership in advertising and marketing to the CMCO post, Accenture said. Since joining Accenture in January 2016, Kramer has expanded and led the transformation of Accenture’s advertising and brand and improved the quality and efficiency of Accenture’s marketing programs, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Fuller is credited with driving major growth and value for the Accenture brand, according to the company. She led numerous innovations including a full transformation of the marketing and communications function that included integrated planning through better use of data and analytics, Accenture said.

Accenture CMCO: ‘Let There be Change’

In a prepared statement about the Kramer’s new role, CEO Julie Sweet said:

“I am delighted that Jill Kramer will be stepping into this role. She has been pivotal in driving the success of our brand launch. I know her unique ability to focus on what is most needed to drive our business forward and support our people will take our marketing and communications to the next level of growth and performance.”

Of Fuller’s retirement, Sweet added:

“In these last almost two years as CEO, I have been privileged to work side by side with Amy Fuller on some of our most strategic moves. She led the team, which included our own creative agency Droga5, to create our new purpose, develop our new brand, and help to articulate our new strategy for a unique simultaneous launch of all three. Our ‘Let there be change’ brand campaign, our biggest brand move in more than a decade, has exceeded all of our expectations and benchmarks. I could not be happier for Amy and her family as she retires.”

Kramer said:

“It is an honor and a privilege to lead our creative, innovative and dedicated team of marketing and communication professionals as we bring the best of Accenture to our clients every day. I look forward to the role that marketing and communications will play as we continue to drive change and transformation across Accenture and with our clients, partners and communities.”

Accenture Aligns IT Consulting With Growth Markets

Accenture has been one of the world’s most successful and active IT consulting firms in recent years. The company ranks among the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs and Top 250 MSSPs. Moreover, Accenture has also been very active acquiring IT consulting firms and MSPs that specialize in big data analytics, digital transformation, cloud services, SaaS applications, cybersecurity, managed security and more.