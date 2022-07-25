Accenture Invests in pulsESG, Inc.

Through Accenture Ventures, Accenture has made a strategic investment in pulsESG, Inc., a public benefit corporation that helps enterprises to manage and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

PulsESG will join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps, according to the companies.

The pulsESG platform improves ESG-related data collection and integration across the enterprise, including from dashboards and services of third-party major ecosystem and alliance partners, the companies said. This move builds on Accenture’s broader sustainability initiatives as sustainability continues to be a top issue for all enterprise stakeholders.

About pulsESG

Co-founded by Murat Sönmez and Inderjeet Singh, pulsESG is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that helps to define, measure and report on organizational ESG performance and address issues around ESG data quality and timelines, according to the company.

Peter Lacy, global sustainability services lead, global management committee member and chief responsibility officer at Accenture, commented on the news:

“We believe that every business must be a sustainable business and that fundamentally changes how companies report and disclose financial data. Now, the next step is to deliver on this opportunity to unlock the full value from, and impact of, measuring and managing for sustainability. We look forward to bringing the capabilities from this strategic investment to our clients, alliances and partners to help improve ESG measurement and performance with greater transparency and assurance being sought across stakeholders.”

Murat Sönmez, CEO and co-founder of pulsESG, added:

“With a shift toward real-time ESG reporting becoming standard practice for companies worldwide, we designed this platform to be the ultimate system of record for ESG – one that has the flexibility and modularity required of today’s rapidly transitioning regulatory landscape. This investment from Accenture will allow us to scale our platform to new heights as clients navigate the inherent fluidity in ESG analysis.”

Inderjeet Singh, president and co-founder of pulsESG, said:

“With features such as model-driven architecture and an end-to-end workflow engine, we offer a new level of information that allows for modifications based on changes in the ESG regulatory landscape and stakeholder needs.”

Accenture Ventures

Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight has made a number of other recent strategic investments. These include spatial computing company Talespin in February 2022, digital twin cloud data management company CinToo Cloud in January 2022 and Interos, a supply chain risk management in December 2021.