Accenture Invests In E-Commerce, Omnichannel Expert Ideoclick

Accenture continues to spend money into the New Year, acquiring a minority stake in Ideoclick, an e-commerce optimization platform provider. Accenture Ventures made the minority investment. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Now, along comes the Ideoclick investment and an associated strategic alliance. Ideoclick develops an e-commerce optimization platform. The platform complements Accenture Interactive’s existing digital omnichannel e-commerce and marketing solutions and services, the companies say. The result: consumer brand manufacturers will gain improved customer connections, the firms assert.

Accenture-Ideoclick Relationship: Executive Comments

Jeriad Zoghby, global lead for Digital Marketplace Services, Accenture Interactive, commented:

“Working alongside market-leading solutions like Ideoclick’s e-commerce optimization platform offers brand manufacturers the ability to stay ahead of the rapid changes in the retail model. With the global e-commerce market expected to be worth $24.4 trillion by 2025, marketplaces are reinventing retail as we know it. Manufacturers need to seize this opportunity to connect with customers through this channel via transformative solutions for performance-based brand experiences and improved conversions.”

Added Ideoclick CEO Justin Leigh:

“Consumer brands today are increasingly challenged with the need to remain highly agile in their marketing and selling models to convert customers at any point of the shopper journey. Our relationship with Accenture Interactive provides brands the opportunity to obtain proactive solutions from product conception to customer connection. We are extremely pleased to partner with this award-winning and innovative organization and are confident in the value the alliance will bring to brand manufacturing clients.”

Accenture: M&A Strategy

In fiscal year 2019, Accenture acquired 33 companies for a combined $1.2 billion. Most of the focus involved cloud services, digital transformation, and cybersecurity. A comprehensive list of Accenture’s acquisitions can be found here.