Accenture Makes Strategic Investment In Data Firm Arabesque S-Ray

Accenture's most recent deal comes in the form of a strategic investment in German data provider Arabesque S-Ray.

We’re almost through the first calendar quarter of 2021, and Accenture’s growth strategy shows no signs of slowing down.

The global professional services company’s most recent deal comes in the form of a strategic investment in German data provider Arabesque S-Ray.

Founded in 2013, Arabesque S-Ray provides environmental, social and governance (ESG) data and insights. The company’s headquarters are in Frankfurt, Germany, with additional offices in London, Singapore, Boston and Japan.

The investment is being made through Accenture Ventures. The agreement gives Accenture complete access to Arabesque S-Ray’s offerings. Arabesque S-Ray uses big data and machine learning models to analyze more than four million ESG data points.

Before the investment, Accenture was using Arabesque S-Ray’s services to help its clients achieve better financial performance and growth, along with managing their environmental impact on their communities, the company said.

Under the agreement, Accenture will support Arabesque S-Ray’s data and processing capabilities while helping it develop new tools and methods for capturing, analyzing and reporting ESG data, Accenture announced.

Accenture’s Arabesque S-Ray Investment: An Expanding Relationship

Peter Lacy, chief responsibility officer and global sustainability services lead at Accenture, commented:

“Sustainability transformation must be both technology-driven and linked to value to be successful. Creating shareholder value, while also tackling some of the world’s greatest challenges, requires rewiring the global economy with new levels of data, insights and action. We are pleased to expand our relationship with Arabesque S-Ray to help our clients lead with better decision making, more informed investment prioritization, and accelerated realization of overall business value from their sustainability efforts, goals and ambitions.”

Dr. Daniel Klier, incoming CEO of Arabesque S-Ray, said:

“The demand for access to and analysis of ESG data has only been increasing. We’re excited to expand our working relationship with Accenture, and to offer more companies around the world the ability to gain insights into their sustainability efforts and drive real success together.”

Klier’s appointment to CEO was announced by the company in February.

Accenture’s Investment and Growth Strategy

Arabesque S-Ray is the latest addition to the investment portfolio of Accenture Ventures, which is focused on investing in companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.

Meanwhile, the list of acquisitions carried out by the company continues to grow with the company making at least four acquisitions this month alone:

REPL, a U.K.-based technology consultancy;

Cirrus, a leadership and talent consultancy;

GRA, a supply chain and logistics consulting firm in Australia; and

Pollux, a provider of industrial robotics and automation solutions.

The company has made more than 60 acquisitions since 2019. The deals typically involve digital transformation, big data analytics, cloud, cybersecurity and MSSP buyouts.