Accenture Acquires Google Cloud Partner Wabion

Accenture has acquired Google Cloud services provider Wabion as it continues to build out its Cloud First business unit.

Accenture has acquired Google Cloud services provider Wabion for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 416 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Headquartered in Esslingen, Germany and Olten, Switzerland, Wabion provides consulting and implementation services for Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace solutions, including integration, development, licensing and training.

Founded in 2004, Wabion is a Google Cloud Premier partner. The company has 60 employees who will join Accenture’s Google Cloud Business Group, part of Accenture Cloud First, according to Accenture.

Accenture Acquires Wabion: Executive Insight

Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, commented on the deal:

“Cloud is where all breakthrough technology innovations are happening today and a cloud-first strategy can help any enterprise master change at speed and at scale. Wabion’s market-leading Google Cloud skills will further strengthen Accenture Cloud First to continue to combine the best of Google human-centric design and innovation with Accenture intelligence.”

Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, said:

“Acquiring Wabion strengthens both our global and local Cloud First capabilities, enabling clients throughout our region to create more value and accelerate their digital transformations. The combination of Wabion’s expertise with Accenture’s industry knowledge and end-to-end business transformation experience will help clients within the DACH market tap into local talent in addition to the vast resources of our Accenture Google Cloud Business Group.”

Volkmar Binder, co-founder and partner at Wabion, added:

“As part of Accenture Cloud First, we will broaden our impact across new markets and industries by further developing and expanding specialized services for Google products from cloud platforms, data and machine learning to cloud security and cloud automation.”

Accenture’s Ongoing Shopping Spree

Last year, Accenture announced the creation of Accenture Cloud First, a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals, as well as a $3 billion investment over three years to rapidly expand its cloud service capabilities and offerings.

Accenture Cloud First integrates the company’s cloud expertise to help clients accelerate their digital transformation.

Recent additions to the Cloud First division came in the form of acquisitions like CS Technology and Trivadis AG, both in July 2021.

Of course, Accenture’s buying spree hasn’t been limited to its Cloud First business. A full list of Accenture acquisitions can be found here.