Accenture, Avanade Join Dell, Microsoft, VMware in 5G Open Innovation Lab

Accenture, Avanade, Ericsson and Spirent Communications have joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab), a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions, according to a statement released by the 5GOILab. Accenture and Avanade have joined as founding partners, and Ericsson and Spirent Communications as corporate partners, joining the Lab’s original founding and corporate partners which include Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile and VMware.

The 5GOILab is a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions working together with early- and later-stage startups to create, test and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G and 5G-enabled technologies, according to the statement, including artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing applications.

Accenture’s role will focus on monetization opportunities for 5G use cases and solutions for targeted industries. Accenture will also provide business and technology assets, as well as experienced resources to help the Lab’s members ensure solutions are interoperable and future-proof. Avanade will work to help advance edge compute solutions with Microsoft and the Lab’s ecosystem partners by matching startups with next-generation service opportunities. This includes operational oversight as well as identifying potential network and edge compute scenarios to be piloted and provisioned. Avanade will provide both technical architecture and support for standards development and field deployment, according to the statement.

Ericsson and the 5G Open Innovation Lab will collaborate through the Ericsson Global Innovation Labs, including its D-15 Labs in Santa Clara, Calif. The companies will work together to develop proof of concept projects, community events, mentorship programs and other activities. Ericsson and the 5GOILab will collaborate on 5G-enabled services and AI solutions for manufacturing operations, energy production and utilities safety and performance, according to the statement. Spirent will provide strategic counsel and solutions for automated assurance and testing of 5G and edge solutions for accelerated deployment. Spirent’s 5G Digital Twin is an agile approach to testing and assurance that provides an emulated software replica of the 5G physical network allowing for continuous prototyping and self-optimization.

5GOILab Fast-Tracks 5G Solutions

Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, commented on the announcement:

“As we grow our current ecosystem of 47 startups and expand our capabilities over the next few years, it is critical that we provide development platforms and opportunities for products to be tested, deployed and integrated into enterprise solutions. Building on the experience and expertise of our already stellar partners, our new founding partners Accenture and Avanade and corporate partners Ericsson and Spirent will enable us to fast-track these solutions serving diverse industries such as manufacturing and logistics, agriculture and connected cars.”

The Lab selects 15 to 20 member companies twice a year in the spring and fall to join the ecosystem and participate in its 12-week program. Applicants are reviewed and considered on a rolling admissions basis. Companies can apply now to become part of the upcoming fall 2021 batch of member companies in September.